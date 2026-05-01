Bareilly , The increasing population of sarus crane, the state bird of Uttar Pradesh, in the Rohilkhand region of Uttar Pradesh has generated enthusiasm among farmers, wildlife enthusiasts and forest officials, who see it as a positive sign for ecological balance. Sarus crane population rises in UP's Rohilkhand zone, boosting conservation hopes

Forest department officials said the rise in sarus crane numbers reflects the success of ongoing conservation efforts and indicates improving environmental conditions, particularly in wetland and marshy areas.

Rohilkhand is a geographical region in northwestern Uttar Pradesh, comprising districts like Bareilly, Moradabad and Bijnor.

According to P P Singh, Chief Conservator of Forests, Rohilkhand Zone, the sarus crane, the tallest flying bird in the world, plays a significant role in maintaining ecological balance. Adult birds can grow to a height of 156-180 centimetres, and both males and females appear similar, he said.

Singh noted that the bird is found across the plains of Uttar Pradesh, with larger populations in districts such as Etawah, Mainpuri, Auraiya, Etah, Aligarh and Shahjahanpur due to the presence of extensive wetlands.

In the Rohilkhand zone, a total of 1,942 sarus cranes have been recorded, including 380 in Bareilly, 1,078 in Shahjahanpur, 115 in Badaun, 98 in Pilibhit, 50 in Moradabad, 174 in Bijnor, 25 in Sambhal, 18 in Najibabad and four in Rampur, he said, calling it a "major achievement".

Officials also reported encouraging breeding trends, with 302 chicks recorded across the zone, including 146 in Shahjahanpur and 71 in Bareilly, indicating a healthy reproductive cycle.

Divisional Forest Officer Deeksha Bhandari explained that the sarus crane is a grey bird with red legs and beak, and a distinct red head and neck. It is usually seen in pairs or family groups and is known for its strong bonding behaviour, often considered a symbol of love and fidelity in rural areas.

She said the birds breed throughout the year, with peak breeding occurring during August and September. They typically build nests in shallow wetlands or flooded paddy fields, where the female lays two eggs. Both parents share the responsibility of nurturing and protecting the young.

Experts said the presence of sarus cranes is an indicator of a healthy ecosystem, as they depend on wetlands that also support diverse aquatic plants and animals.

Former director of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, R K Singh, said conservation of sarus cranes also helps preserve wetland ecosystems, which act as natural water purifiers. He advised farmers to avoid the use of pesticides near sarus habitats and to protect their nests and chicks from stray animals.

The sarus crane is listed under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Act, 1972, making hunting, egg collection or trade involving the species a punishable offence.

Farmers in many areas consider the presence of sarus cranes in their fields as auspicious, further aiding community-led conservation efforts, officials added.

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