Sarv Khap Chaupal building in Muz’nagar to be repaired; move to appease Jats, say critics

MEERUT The renovation work of the Sarv Khap Chaupal building in Soram village of Muzaffarnagar district will begin on the first day of the New Year.

BJP’s state president and MLC Bhupendra Choudhary has granted a sum of ₹1 crore from his MLA fund to carry out the renovation.

However, critics of the ruling party see it as an effort to placate the disgruntled elements in Jatland which saw a 13-month stir against the three farm bills.

Union minister Sanjeev Balyan, who is also MP from Muzaffarnagar, visited the chaupal on Wednesday and discussed the construction plan with the villagers.

Speaking to HT on phone, Balyan said, “The Sarv Khap Chaupal has historic significance. Choudharys of different Khaps meet here and discuss social issues and thereafter guide the society.” He said that the Sarv Khap Chaupal had been existing for centuries and its old building required immediate renovation.

The minister clarified that the chaupal did not belong to any particular caste but to all who gathered here from time to time to discuss and decide on social issues.

Minister said that the plan of renovation was conceived almost a year ago and the work would begin from January 1, 2023 because the money had been sanctioned by the BJP’s state president.

‘Along with renovation, a library will be set up inside the chaupal building in which books related to the history of khaps and Sarv Khap Chaupal will be kept,” said the minister and added that it would help the younger generation understand the work of khaps for the betterment of society.

The critics of the BJP, however, believe that the Jat community always remained active in the matter of khaps and apparently it was an effort of the BJP to please the community by renovating the chaupal. The party incurred the wrath of a large section of the Jat community and khaps during the 13-month farmer movement against the contentious farm bills. Party leaders, including Sanjeev Balyan, faced the wrath of Khap Choudharys when they tried to reach out to them and garner their support during the movement.

General secretary of Sarv Khap chaupal Subhash Balyan raised questions over the minister’s claim. He said that the then tourism minster Mahesh Sharma visited the chaupal in 2017 and handed over a check of ₹2 crore for renovation of the chaupal, but nothing happened thereafter. He said that when a query was made about the money, the minister informed that it was used in the development of the village.