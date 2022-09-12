SBSP chief to mobilise cadre with Savdhan Yatra

Lucknow: To counter rebellion and desertion by senior party leaders, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has planned to mobilize the cadre with Savdhan Yatra commencing from Lucknow on September 26.

The yatra will pass through 19 districts, mostly in east UP, including Lucknow, Ambedkar Nagar, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharthnagar, Deoria, Kushinagar, Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Jaunpur, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Chandauli, Mau, Ghazipur and Ballia. The yatra will then enter Bihar where it will culminate into Savdhan rally at Patna on August 27 – the foundation day of the SBSP.

In a major setback to the SBSP, its national vice president Mahendra Rajbhar quit the party along with 35 other party functionaries on September 5. There is no respite for Om Prakash Rajbhar as the party office-bearers from districts considered the stronghold of the party including Mau, Ghazipur, Jaunpur Azamgarh and Ambedkar Nagar tendered resignation.

SBSP Mau district president, Ramjit Rajbhar who rose in rebellion, alleged that the party chief had side lined the workers to promote family members. The SBSP chief sold tickets in the 2022 assembly election as well as panchayat elections held earlier, he alleged. The claims of the committed workers were ignored to give ticket to Abbas Ansari, son of mafiosi Mukhtar Ansari, he said.

Refuting the allegations of the rebels, Om Prakash Rajbhar said the loyal and missionary party workers were promoted in the organization. Terming the rebellion a conspiracy hatched by the rival parties, he said recently some of the rebel leaders met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The rebels had no support base and were working against the ideology of the party, he said.

The Savdhan Yatra commencing from September 26 would be a befitting reply to the rebels as well as the parties that hatched the conspiracy. The rallies organized by SBSP in the run-up to the yatra was getting a good response from the supporters in east UP as well as neighbouring Bihar, he said.

Rajbhar said, after breaking alliance with the Samajwadi Party, the SBSP was working to spread its base in Bihar. The party was mobilizing the other backward classes (OBCs) and extremely backward castes (EBCc) to join the SBSP. A state unit of the party had been opened at Patna, he said.

The SBSP had joined the Grand United Secular Front (GUSF) along with the AIMIM, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) Samajwadi Janata Dal Democratic (SJDD) and Janvadi Party Socialist (JPS) to contest the 2020 Bihar assembly election. The AIMIM secured victory on five seats while the BSP grabbed one seat.