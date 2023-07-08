SBSP general secy alleges attack on convoy, Kushinagar police deny incident

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) national general secretary Arvind Rajbhar on Saturday alleged that his convoy was attacked under Padrauna police station of Kushinagar district on Friday night even as Kushinagar Police claimed that no such incident took place. Circle officer, Padrauna, said the police had yet not received any written complaint in connection with the alleged incident. (For Representation)

Rajbhar gave information about the alleged attack on his twitter account. Circle officer, Padrauna, Umesh Bharti said the police had yet not received any written complaint in connection with the alleged incident. He said necessary action will be taken if police received any complaint in this regard.

However, in-charge, Padrauna police station, Raj Singh said one Vishwanath Rajbhar, a supporter of the SBSP, had died in an incident of scuffle between two rival groups on June 23 and Rajbhar had gone to his place to pay his condolence. While he was returning, some people of the other group stopped him to express their anguish and no incident of attack took place, he claimed.

Rajbhar also released a video blaming police for their ‘negligence’. He alleged that a mob led by head of Cherha village Rajendra Yadav had damaged his car. Rajbhar alleged that the local police did not respond to his phone calls and he managed to escape with the help of his private guard.