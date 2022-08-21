Scanty rainfall in U.P.: Do not snap power of farmers’ tubewells for dues, says Yogi

Taking serious note of the situation arising from a deficit monsoon in most districts of Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) officials to increase supply hours in villages and also ensure that power connections of tubewells owned by farmers were not snapped for outstanding dues.

He issued these and other directions while chairing a high-level meeting here to review the status of monsoon and its impact on sowing in the state. It was said at the meeting that barring Chitrakoot all other districts had received inadequate rainfall because of which sowing had been adversely affected in many districts.

It was found that 33 of the 75 districts had received 40% to 60% of normal rainfall while 19 other districts had received scanty rainfall below 40% of the normal.

“There is a need to provide additional assistance to farmers under the current situation,” the CM observed, stressing the need for being prepared to face any eventuality.

“Power connections of farmers’ tubewells should not be snapped because of any arrears against them and the UPPCL should also enhance electricity supply hours in rural areas,” he told officials, adding that orders must be complied with immediately.

Adityanath also said the government would compensate for any crop losses that farmers might suffer on account of deficit rainfall and directed officials to prepare an action plan in this regard.

He further directed officials to send a detailed report on the status of rainfall and sowing to the Central government within the next three days.

The CM said paddy production might get affected due to low rainfall in the state and said encouraging farmers to grow vegetable crops might be a better alternative under the present circumstances. He asked officials to think of making appropriate vegetable seeds available to farmers and reiterated the need to develop a state-level portal to give accurate advance weather information to farmers.