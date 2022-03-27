School leaders keep on honing their skills: Ex-CBSE chairman

Former chairman of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Ashok Ganguly has said a school leader never stops learning to upgrade their skills and also to enhance their domain knowledge. He said today’s school leaders must lead from the front and must have the ability of influencing and inspiring people.

Ganguly expressed these views at an interactive workshop held in Lucknow on Saturday. It was organised by Edudevs, an organisation involved in the skill-based development of young educators, in collaboration with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (AVV) or Amrita University, a private deemed-university based in Coimbatore, which has been travelling to some major cities to start an interaction within the education community about leadership.

“Today’s school leaders must accept this challenge and prepare our students accordingly and appropriately so that they can grab most of the opportunities which the globalisation is creating for them,” Ganguly said.

During the event, principals and school leaders from all institutions in Lucknow got engaged with one another in a creative workshop called “EduEvolve, Lucknow”. Br. Maheshwara Chaitanya, director of admissions, AVV, presided over the event. Additional director general, Special Task Force, Amitabh Yash was the chief guest on the occasion.

The event was inaugurated by Br. Maheshwara Chaitanya and Devyani Kapoor, leader and founder, Edudevs. The programme concluded with an award ceremony with titles like “Impactful Edupreneur” awarded to Rajiv Tuli, director, Modern group of institutions. “Hall of Fame” award was given to CMS founder manager Jagdish and Bharti Gandhi while the award for exemplary contribution to education was given to Manjit Batra among others.