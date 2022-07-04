Security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi discussed

The security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi, prepared by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), was discussed at the high-level meeting in Ayodhya on Monday.

Senior police officials and Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, were present at the meeting.

“The government had tasked the CISF to carry out a security audit of Ram Janmabhoomi. Various aspects were discussed at the meeting, including the security of the entire campus and locker-room where devotees will keep their belongings,” Rai told media persons after the meeting.

“We stressed the point that devotees should not be harassed in the name of security,” added Rai.

Also present at the meeting, Brij Bhushan, additional director general of police, Lucknow zone, said the latest equipment and gadgets will be used for the security of Ram Janmabhoomi.

Additional director general of police (security) BK Singh stated that state forces and central forces are preparing a security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi.

All security aspects of Ram Janmabhoomi were discussed, keeping in view the final structure of Ram Mandir, Singh added.

As per the plans, the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Mandir will be opened for devotees to worship Ram Lalla by the end of 2023.