Security upgraded in Mathura on Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

Security has been tightened in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura to avoid any untoward incident across the city on the anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid. According to news agency ANI, which quoted senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Grover, security forces have been deployed in huge numbers across the city.

"To maintain law and order, security has been tightened in Mathura. The city has been divided into superzones, zones and sectors. Several security forces have been deployed. Drones and CCTVs are being used to keep a check on the law and order situation. We are also keeping an eye on social media posts inciting violence. Strict action will be taken," ANI quoted the SSP as saying.

Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh informed that security has been stepped up at 145 checkpoints, adding that suspected people and vehicles are being closely watched.

Meanwhile, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is already in place in Mathura prohibiting the assembly of four or more people.

Traffic advisory

Several traffic restrictions have also been imposed to maintain the law and order situation. Vehicles will not be allowed to move towards 'Krishna Janmabhoomi' or Deeng Gate, ANI quoted an official statement as saying.

The traffic police has also ordered that no heavy vehicle can enter the city from the Govardhan intersection. All vehicles bound from Masani to Bhuteshwar or Deeng Gate have to use the Gokul Restaurant-Govardhan intersection route. No vehicular movement is allowed from Bharatpur Gate to Deeng Gate.

All four-wheelers and heavy vehicles have been barred from Dhauli Pyau to State Bank intersection and also from Tank intersection to State Bank intersection.

Moreover, all heavy vehicles have been barred from Krishnapuri, Gokul Barrage to Tank intersection, and Gokul Restaurant to Masani. The entry of all vehicles has been banned on the route from Vrindavan/Masani to Mathura city and also from Govardhan intersection to Bhuteshwar intersection.

Traffic police have also diverted some routes in the town. The set of orders for diversion include the movement of vehicles that were earlier taking the Yamuna Expressway from Gokul Restaurant via Masani will now have to use the Vahan township-Gokul Barrage-Lakshmi Nagar route. Vehicles entering Mathura from the Yamuna Expressway from Vrindavan via Masani have to use the Raya cut-Lakshmi Nagar route.

Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

December 6 marks the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992. Its demolition led to violence in several parts of the country.

