C20 meet discusses spirit of ‘oneness’

Under the aegis of Chinmaya Mission and Maharshi Patanjali Group of Schools, a seminar, ‘C20 2023’, was organised to celebrate the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family) at Vivekananda Auditorium of MPVM Ganga Gurukulam on Sunday.

Justice Sunita Agarwal speaking at the conference (HT)

The meet chose sub-themes education, ecology/regenerative development and art, culture and literature’ for deliberation on the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

The event was graced by Justice Sunita Agarwal, a judge at the Allahabad High Court, as the chief guest and Prof Seema Singh, vice chancellor, UP Rajarshi Tandon Open University and Lalit Kumar Kapil, Regional Officer, CBSE-Prayagraj as the guests of honour.

Honorary secretary of MPVM Samiti Krishna Gupta, who delivered the welcome address, said C20 was a platform to voice the aspirations of the people to the world leaders.

Keynote speaker and C20 national coordinator and the resident spiritual mentor at Chinmaya Mission-Chennai Swami Mitrananda highlighted the theme of the conference. He recalled how essential oneness served as the cornerstone of India’s civilisation, underlining the principle, ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.’

Addressing the gathering, Justice Agarwal said the theme exemplified the lifestyle both at the national and international level. She stressed on women empowerment and sustainable development. The chief guest also said the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam emphasised globalisation.

The event was held at a time when India has been entrusted the presidency of the prestigious G20 platform. Civil20 is one of G20’s official engagement groups that aims to provide a platform for Civil Society Organisation (C20). The aim of the Civil 20 India 2023 is to find solutions to current world problems.