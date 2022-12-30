Serenity of riverside Hanumat Dham temple in Lucknow draws young and old alike ahead of New Year

Hanumat Dham on Devraha Ghat along the Gomti in Lucknow, where a 108-foot-tall Hanuman idol is proposed, has become a new centre of attraction for youngsters as well as the elderly in the city ahead of the New Year. The temple was thrown open for the public after chief minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone of idols in July.

With its unique architectural style and picturesque location along the Gomti riverbank opposite Jhulelal park, the temple has become a big draw for younger people. “We got to know about the location through Instagram and we have been coming here often since then,” said Pragati Shukla, a visitor.

A couple, who also got to know about the temple through an Instagram reel, said that with a big ground to sit near the river and boating facility, it is the perfect place for serenity.

“I’m coming back here for the New Year with my whole family,” Upendra Kumar said.

Boatmen, who were facing losses for years, have got a new lease of life.

“Ever since the temple was inaugurated, local visitors are turning up in huge numbers and they also take boat rides,” said Aakash Kashyap, a boatman.

“It has doubled our income, we had a huge rush on Christmas this year and we’re expecting double the number on New Year,” said Sarvesh Kashyap, another boatman.

“The temple is built in accordance with Naga Sahilai (Bell shaped) and biophilic (nature-related) architecture. In-lay bricks, which are made in Varanasi and have a 1000-year lifespan, have been used. The marble has been brought from Rajasthan, Agra and other places,” said Vijay Sinha, of Skyline Architectural Consultants (P) Ltd, which is constructing the temple.

While talking about the 108-foot-tall metal Hanuman idol which is expected to be completed in two years, he said, “The idol will be in a sitting position and facing the river, its shadow reflected in the water. Additionally, we are considering creating the idol Panchmukhi, which will be built in Lucknow. The idol will be as high as a six-storey building. By using the elevator or the stairs, people can place flowers at Hanuman’s feet.”

