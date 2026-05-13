‘Serial killer’ roamed around PDDU Nagar railway station in Chandauli after first murder

The ex-army personnel continued to roam across various pockets in the vicinity of PDDU Nagar railway station in Chandauli after allegedly shooting dead a man aboard the PDDU Nagar-Tadighat passenger train near Kuchhman railway station on Sunday, police said. He also managed to hide two firearms, including a pistol and a modified mini gun, while moving around different spots in the district.

The accused was taken near Kuchhman railway station for reconstruction of the crime scene, where was shot in an encounter after he allegedly tried to snatch a cop’s pistol. (Sourced)

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“Investigation suggests that he walked several kilometres randomly after the incident and returned to PDDU Nagar railway station after committing the first murder,” said a police officer involved in the investigation.

Police said the accused continued roaming near the railway station before allegedly boarding the Jammu Tawi Express at night and shooting another passenger dead. On Monday morning, he allegedly walked into a hospital where he shot a woman dead before being caught by locals while trying to flee and handed over to police.

Confirming this, Chandauli superintendent of police Akash Patel said the investigation revealed that the accused had roamed around the PDDU Nagar railway station area for several hours after the first killing.

After his arrest, the accused was taken near Kuchhman railway station for reconstruction of the crime scene. During the exercise, he allegedly snatched a pistol from a policeman and opened fire while attempting to flee. In retaliatory firing by police, he sustained two bullet injuries and later succumbed to them on the way to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused, identified as Gurpreet Singh, 45, is suspected of killing three people at different locations in Chandauli within 26 hours between Sunday and Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused, identified as Gurpreet Singh, 45, is suspected of killing three people at different locations in Chandauli within 26 hours between Sunday and Monday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Patel said Singh had confessed during interrogation to killing three people at different locations in Chandauli between May 10 and 11. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patel said Singh had confessed during interrogation to killing three people at different locations in Chandauli between May 10 and 11. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “During interrogation, the accused stated that he was angry after losing his job as a security guard in Ara. He also said he did not know any of the victims personally and had no prior enmity with them. The attacks appeared to be random,” the SP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During interrogation, the accused stated that he was angry after losing his job as a security guard in Ara. He also said he did not know any of the victims personally and had no prior enmity with them. The attacks appeared to be random,” the SP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to police, Singh was a resident of Amritsar in Punjab and had previously served in the Army. After leaving the Army in 2021, he had been living at home. During questioning, he told police that he had gone to Ara in Bihar on April 29 to work as a security guard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, Singh was a resident of Amritsar in Punjab and had previously served in the Army. After leaving the Army in 2021, he had been living at home. During questioning, he told police that he had gone to Ara in Bihar on April 29 to work as a security guard. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said Singh was allegedly a heavy drinker and had recently been removed from the job, which left him enraged.

“He travelled from Ara to Prayagraj and then reached Chandauli by train,” Patel said.

Police said Singh first boarded the PDDU Nagar-Tadighat passenger train on the morning of May 10 and allegedly shot dead Mangru Chaudhary, 35, a resident of Ghazipur district, near Kuchhman railway station shortly after the train left Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction. Investigators said the accused later threw the body near the railway tracks and escaped by jumping off the slowing train.

Later, during the intervening night of May 10 and 11, Singh allegedly boarded the Jammu Tawi Express from PDDU Junction and shot dead Dinesh Shah, 42, a resident of Gaya district in Bihar, inside the S-2 coach near Vyas Nagar station. Police said Shah was travelling to Naimisharanya Dham in Sitapur with family members and was shot near the washroom area around 1.40am.

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On Monday morning, Singh allegedly entered a private hospital in Kamalpur posing as a patient and shot dead Laxmina Devi, 55, a resident of Bhabhua in Bihar, at point-blank range.

“Two men were shot dead on different trains, and a woman was shot dead in a hospital on Monday morning. The accused in the hospital incident was apprehended by members of the public and handed over to police custody,” the SP said.

Police recovered a revolver, a modified double-barrel gun and several cartridges from the accused.

According to investigators, CCTV footage and other evidence suggested that all three murders were committed by the same person.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in all three murders,” the SP said, adding his family members had been informed and they were on the way.

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