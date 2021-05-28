Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Seven die after having ‘spurious’ liquor in UP’s Aligarh
Seven die after having ‘spurious’ liquor in UP’s Aligarh

He added five people died after having liquor in village Kursua
By Hemendra Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Police seal a liquor shop of the same licensee in Aligarh. (Photo: Sourced)

At least seven people have died in three villages in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district after allegedly having spurious liquor bought from two government-authorised alcohol shops, a top official said and added the toll was feared to rise. The post-mortem reports of more people believed to have died after having liquor were awaited and the toll so far excludes them.

Aligarh district magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said a police team has been constituted to nab those involved in supplying the liquor. He added five people died after having liquor in village Kursua. “Two of these were truck drivers and three were locals. Two others died at a hospital.” Singh said seven deaths due to spurious liquor are confirmed.

He added bodies of three people from nearby Andla and Chairath villages have been sent for post-mortem. “As such the number of deaths is feared to rise.”

He said two liquor shops of the same licensee in village Kursua and Andla have been sealed as those who have died purchased alcohol from them. “A case is being registered against licensee and others involved.”

In Lucknow, officials said chief minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a strict view of the matter and directed the excise and home department to take tough action and book those involved under the National Security Act, which provides for detention without trial for up to a year. The officials added he has also ordered the seizure of properties of the accused followed by auction so that family members of those who have died could be compensated.

