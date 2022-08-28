Several feared drowned as tractor trolley falls into river

At least 15 people were feared drowned as a tractor trolley ferrying around 25-30 farmers fell into Garra River, in Hardoi district, on Saturday afternoon. Police said as many as 14 farmers managed to swim to the shore while others are still missing and teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were pressed into the rescue operation.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed the district administration and police officials to rush to the spot and carry out rescue operations. He directed that all facilities be provided to the injured, as well as prayed for their speedy recovery.

Hardoi district magistrate, Avinash Kumar, said that the survivors had informed about the identities of six people who were present with them. He said the actual number of missing people could be known only after confirming with other villagers.

Hardoi additional district magistrate Vandana Trivedi said the incident took place at Nizampur Bridge, when the speeding tractor trolley fell into the river after breaking the railing of the bridge at around 2.30 pm. She said the tractor trolley lost control after its left front wheel came off. The tractor and trolley separated while falling into the river. She said the tractor had been found while the trolley could not be found. She said that efforts were on in search of other people.

The police said the water level in the river is high which is causing difficulty in carrying out rescue operations.

An eyewitness, Shyam Singh, informed the police that 25-30 farmers were present on the trolley when the incident took place. The police said the farmers of Begrajpur village on Pali-Shahbad road were returning from Kisan Mandi at Hardoi district headquarters after selling cucumber when the incident took place.

The family members of farmers and locals gathered below the bridge after coming to know about the incident and helped as many as 14 farmers who managed to swim out of the river. Those who managed to swim out of the water included Ram Dhuni, Rakesh, Lala Ram, Devendra, Ajay Pal, Rahees, Raees, Pintu, Sunil, Gaus, Paras, Ram Singh and Raghunath.

Ram Singh and Rahees said they jumped out of the trolley after sensing trouble and this helped them save themselves while falling into the river. They said they easily swam out of the water while others went deep inside the water along with the trolley.