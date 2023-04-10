PGI doctors join severed arm of 10-year-old girl

Doctors of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), rejoined the arm of a 10-year-old girl, severed from the shoulder.

The right arm of the child living in Nigoha area was completely severed on February 23 after getting stuck in an oil expeller machine. The family of the child immediately rushed her to the Apex Trauma Center of PGI, after which the team of doctors from the department of plastic surgery treated her.

After necessary tests, she was immediately shifted to the operation theatre and preparation began to join the severed hand. The complicated surgery lasted four hours. The team of plastic surgeon Dr Ankur Bhatnagar performed this operation with micro vascular surgery technique. A lot of blood had been lost, and so three units of blood was also given to the child.

After surgery, the arm was monitored regularly and was dressed daily. She was discharged after a few days.

The team included Dr Anupama Singh, Dr Rajeev Bharti of department of plastic surgery, senior resident Dr Tanjum Kamboj, Dr Bhupesh Gogia, Dr Gautam, Dr Keshav of orthopaedics, Dr Siddharth of anesthesia of trauma and Dr Prateek of intensive care team. Dr Vansh, Dr Rafat, Dr Suruchi and the resident staff of the ICU played an important role in saving her hand.