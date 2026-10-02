SGPGIMS ‘one clinic, one team’ model to streamline surgical care

The SGPGIMS is working towards developing an integrated Perioperative Medicine model that aims to bring multiple medical assessments under one coordinated team. Patients requiring surgery, particularly the elderly and those with multiple medical conditions, will benefit from such a system.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The objective is to provide single-window, coordinated care and ensure that medical problems are addressed before surgery rather than through fragmented consultations.

The initiative is being discussed at the 3rd National Conference of the Indian Society of Intensive Care & Perioperative Medicine (ISICPM-2026), being organised in Ayodhya from October 2 to 4 by the department of anaesthesiology and intensive care, SGPGIMS, in collaboration with Rajarshi Dashrath Autonomous State Medical College, Ayodhya.

SGPGIMS director Dr RK Dhiman said, “The proposed model is based on the principle of “One Clinic, One Team, One Plan”, covering the patient’s entire surgical journey—from preparation before surgery to care during and after the procedure.”

At present, patients with diabetes, hypertension or cardiac, pulmonary or renal problems may need consultations and investigations across several departments before being declared fit for surgery. This can mean repeated hospital visits, particularly burdensome for patients coming from rural and remote areas, and may sometimes contribute to delays in surgery.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Under the proposed system, a dedicated Perioperative Medicine Clinic, led by an anaesthesiologist, will conduct a comprehensive assessment and coordinate specialist consultations for complex cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the proposed system, a dedicated Perioperative Medicine Clinic, led by an anaesthesiologist, will conduct a comprehensive assessment and coordinate specialist consultations for complex cases. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

On October 3, Dr J Balavenkatasubramanian, secretary, World Federation of Societies of Anaesthesiologists (2024-26), will deliver the Dr TN Agarwal Memorial Oration on the evolving role of perioperative medicine in improving surgical outcomes.