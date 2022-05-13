Shah Jahan’s descendant’ slams BJP MP’s claim about Taj Mahal

Agra : Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, who claims to be the descendant of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, has slammed the recent claim of BJP MP from Rajasthan’s Rajsamand Diya Kumari, that the land on which the Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to the erstwhile Jaipur royal family and it was acquired by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.

In a video statement on Thursday, Tucy said that the entire present-day India as well as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal were part of the Mughal empire and so there was no need to acquire any land.

To note, Diya Kumari’s statement had come after a recent petition in the high court, dismissed on Thursday, seeking directive to the ASI to open 20 rooms inside the Taj Mahal to check possible presence of Hindu idols.

Herself a member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family, Diya Kumari had claimed to be in possession of documents that the land of Taj Mahal belonged to Jaipur royal family.

Reacting to the claim, Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy termed it as ‘bogus’ and asked Diya Kumari to read history.

“The Mughals were rulers of the land covering the present day India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh and even more, so they had no need to occupy any land. The Mughals had queens from Rajput families and Shah Jahan might have received some palaces as gift from his in-laws (Rajputs),” said Prince Tucy who has been coming to the Taj Mahal on the occasion of annual ‘Urs’ of Shah Jahan.

“I can challenge Diya Kumari if she has any document regarding title of Jaipur royal family over land on which Taj Mahal is built. Rajputs are known for adhering to their words (zuban ke pakke) but such claims are for cheap publicity by Diya Kumari which does not suit the Rajputs having such glorious traditions in Indian history,” said Prince Tucy who lives in Hyderabad and is presently engaged in business in Oman but dresses up as Mughal emperor in public.

Prince Tucy reminded that the Jaipur family was his ‘nanihaal’ (maternal grand-parents’ house)as wives of Mughals came from this family. He also questioned the timing of the BJP MP’s claim.

