Shah Jahan’s descendant’ slams BJP MP’s claim about Taj Mahal
Agra : Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, who claims to be the descendant of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, has slammed the recent claim of BJP MP from Rajasthan’s Rajsamand Diya Kumari, that the land on which the Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to the erstwhile Jaipur royal family and it was acquired by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.
In a video statement on Thursday, Tucy said that the entire present-day India as well as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal were part of the Mughal empire and so there was no need to acquire any land.
To note, Diya Kumari’s statement had come after a recent petition in the high court, dismissed on Thursday, seeking directive to the ASI to open 20 rooms inside the Taj Mahal to check possible presence of Hindu idols.
Herself a member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family, Diya Kumari had claimed to be in possession of documents that the land of Taj Mahal belonged to Jaipur royal family.
Reacting to the claim, Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy termed it as ‘bogus’ and asked Diya Kumari to read history.
“The Mughals were rulers of the land covering the present day India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh and even more, so they had no need to occupy any land. The Mughals had queens from Rajput families and Shah Jahan might have received some palaces as gift from his in-laws (Rajputs),” said Prince Tucy who has been coming to the Taj Mahal on the occasion of annual ‘Urs’ of Shah Jahan.
“I can challenge Diya Kumari if she has any document regarding title of Jaipur royal family over land on which Taj Mahal is built. Rajputs are known for adhering to their words (zuban ke pakke) but such claims are for cheap publicity by Diya Kumari which does not suit the Rajputs having such glorious traditions in Indian history,” said Prince Tucy who lives in Hyderabad and is presently engaged in business in Oman but dresses up as Mughal emperor in public.
Prince Tucy reminded that the Jaipur family was his ‘nanihaal’ (maternal grand-parents’ house)as wives of Mughals came from this family. He also questioned the timing of the BJP MP’s claim.
-
Delhi: 35-year-old held for duping over 100 women from 13 states of ₹1 crore
New Delhi: A 35-year-old man, who drove around in a luxury car and stayed in luxury hotels, was arrested from a Paharganj hotel for allegedly duping over 100 women from across 13 states of nearly ₹1 crore on the pretext of marriage, with police saying that hKhanapproached the women through matrimonial sites. According to police, Khan is already married and has a three-year-old daughter.
-
CM Yogi to inaugurate slew of projects in Gorakhpur today
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth more than ₹144 crore in a function organized at Mahant Digvijay Nath Memorial Park, Gorakhpur on Saturday (May 14). Yogi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth ₹143 crore in a programme organized in Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority, on Sunday.
-
Under-20 athletics: Venue for 32 events lacks world-class facilities
Athletes in 32 events will have to compete on the grassy and muddy ground of the OEF Stadium in Kanpur at the 55th UP State Under-20 Athletics Championship scheduled to be held from Sunday (May 15) to Tuesday (May 17). This is because the hosts Uttar Pradesh Athletics Association could not procure a stadium equipped with international facilities even when it is mandatory for such events by the Athletics Federation of India.
-
Delhi fire tragedy: What we know so far | 5 top developments
At least 26 people have lost their lives in the fire that broke out in a three-storey commercial building on Friday near Delhi's Mundka metro station, the Delhi Police officials told Hindustan Times. According to police officials, more than 70 people were present in the building when the fire broke out on the first floor. Twelve people were injured and are undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and the Babasahab Ambedkar Medical College.
-
Ludhiana | MLA Bagga visits government school in Salem Tabri
Aam Aadmi Party MLA (north) Madan Lal Bagga on Friday visited Chanan Devi Government Girls High School, Salem Tabri, to inspect the ongoing revamping project in the school. Principal Poonam Kali welcomed Bagga and presented an annual progress report to him. Bagga assured full financial support to the school authorities.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics