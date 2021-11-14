Shahganj in Agra near normal after communal tension

Agra The market area of Shahganj locality here limped back to normalcy on Sunday after the communal flare-up on Friday night following the death of a woman who had had an inter-faith marriage.

The woman was found hanging inn her in-laws’ house. They said it was a suicide but her parents alleged it was a dowry death.

Police force along with PAC continued to be deployed but the markets opened as usual on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Agra police lodged a case at Shahganj police station against unidentified people for hooliganism in the market on Friday night. Some shops were targeted and complaints were made about cash being taken away by the nuisance-makers.

“A case has been registered at Shahganj police station against unidentified people for hooliganism and ruckus, targeting shopkeepers in Shahganj market on Friday night. Police is itself the complainant in the case. Efforts would be made to identify the accused through CCTV camera footage made available and required action will be taken,” said a police official from Loha Mandi circle of Agra.

Initially, a case was registered against five people on the complaint of the brother of the deceased woman and her husband, father-in-law and brother-in-law were arrested.

Meanwhile, two other cases have also been registered at Shahganj police station related to Friday night clashes. One is against BJP Yuva Morcha leader Gaurav Rajawat who is the complainant in another case registered by him.

Markets had opened on Saturday but were closed again for about one hour. SP city Vikas Kumar interacted with the shopkeepers who demanded deployment of anti-Romeo squad at a girls’ school in the area. They also sought security for BJP Yuva Morcha leader Gaurav Rajawat. The SP assured them and convinced them to open shops.

