Shahjahanpur: Couple among 3 killed after dumper crashes into auto

At least three people, including a married couple, were killed and four others injured after a speeding dumper truck allegedly rammed into an auto-rickshaw carrying seven passengers on the Kant-Jalalabad Highway in Shahjahanpur district on Sunday morning, police said.

Representational image (Sourced)

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Pankaj Pant, circle officer (city), visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of the injured. Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the absconding dumper driver.

The accident was reported around 11 am near Kamalnainpur crossing under the Kant police station area. Officials said the auto-rickshaw was travelling from Jalalabad when the dumper truck, coming from behind at high speed, allegedly hit the vehicle.

Police identified the deceased as Ramkshatriya, 28, wife of Sunny Kumar and a resident of Bavakkarpur village under Kant police station limits, and Kallu, 45, along with his wife Rabia, 40, residents of Yusufzai locality in Jalalabad.

The injured were identified as Muskan, 18, a resident of Nayagaon village in Jalalabad, four-year-old Krishna, son of deceased Ramkshatriya, and Anoop, a resident of Mishripur locality under Ramchandra Mission police station area. Due to the severity of their injuries, they were later referred to the Government Medical College for advanced treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} Eyewitnesses said panic spread soon after the collision as local residents rushed to rescue trapped passengers from the damaged auto-rickshaw. Police teams later reached the spot and shifted the injured to the Community Health Centre (CHC) for initial treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eyewitnesses said panic spread soon after the collision as local residents rushed to rescue trapped passengers from the damaged auto-rickshaw. Police teams later reached the spot and shifted the injured to the Community Health Centre (CHC) for initial treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the auto-rickshaw was being driven by Naved, a resident of Mau Khalsa village under Alhaganj police station limits. The dumper truck, loaded with gravel and sand, was seized after the accident, while its driver allegedly fled the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the auto-rickshaw was being driven by Naved, a resident of Mau Khalsa village under Alhaganj police station limits. The dumper truck, loaded with gravel and sand, was seized after the accident, while its driver allegedly fled the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Traffic movement on the highway was affected for some time after the collision, leading to congestion in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Traffic movement on the highway was affected for some time after the collision, leading to congestion in the area. {{/usCountry}}

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