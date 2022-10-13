Shanti havan to be held for Mulayam Singh Yadav, immersion of ashes likely at Haridwar

A shanti havan, instead of 13th day rites (tehrvin), would be held as part of the post-funeral rituals of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in keeping with the Yadav family customs in Saifai, people close to the family said on Thursday.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s ashes are likely to be taken to Haridwar for immersion after the shanti havan.

Shanti havan for the peace of departed soul was held after the death of family elders in the past, they said.

“The day on which the shanti havan will he held will be discussed — whether to hold it on the fifth day after death, seventh or 11th day. The family priest has been asked to join in,” two people close to the family said.

“Everyone is distraught after Netaji’s passing away. No one really spoke about the post-funeral rituals until Wednesday night. They will decide on which day to hold it,” they said.

“There is only one instance of the family holding a 13th day ritual. It was for an elderly woman a long time ago. Otherwise, when Mulayam Singh Yadav’s eldest brother Ratan Singh and others passed away, the family held shanti havan,” said a local leader.

Another leader close to the family said the ashes that were collected from the cremation site would be taken to Haridwar for immersion (in the Ganga).

“It has been decided to immerse the ashes in Haridwar after the shanti havan. All the family members will go to Haridwar,” he said.

Till then, the entire family would stay in Saifai.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, a three-time former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and defence minister, had passed away due to illness at a private hospital in Gurugram on October 10 at the age of 82.

His mortal remains were consigned to flames with full state honours on October 11.

