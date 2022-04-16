Shivpal dissolves PSP-L committees amid talk of bonhomie with BJP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle and PSP-L chief Shivpal Yadav has dissolved all his party’s working committees in Uttar Pradesh, and national and state working cells, according to an official statement.

The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia’s (PSP-L) move comes amid speculation about the 67-year-old Shivpal’s growing bonhomie with the BJP.

Also, on Thursday Shivpal had expressed support for the uniform civil code, which the BJP has supported. The code is being seen as ‘anti-minority’ by critics.

However, the party has called it a ‘routine exercise’.

“This is a routine exercise that most political parties do post-assembly or Lok Sabha elections. And then reconstitute and reorganise the outfit for the next elections,” said Deepak Mishra, the party’s spokesperson.

On Thursday, at an event, Akhilesh Yadav, when questioned about the buzz over the proximity between his uncle and rival BJP, first said that “I do not have any such information,” and then added: “The BJP is ending parivaarwad.”

Earlier this month, Shivpal began following Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Twitter. He had also met the chief minister -- a meeting that brought back the spotlight on the strains between him and Akhilesh.

After the meeting at the chief minister’s residence, when asked if he would take any major decision, he had said, “Very soon, I will talk about everything and tell everything.”

Shivpal had successfully contested the recently held UP elections as a Samajwadi Party candidate from Jaswant Nagar.

Even though the uncle-nephew duo had mended ties before the crucial state polls, differences started emerging days after the poll results.

Before the UP elections, Akhilesh’s sister-in-law Aparna Yadav had switched to the BJP. She said she had ditched ‘pariwarwad’ (dynastic politics) but not ‘pariwar’ (family).

