Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case: Kashi celebrates verdict on maintainability of plea

I Mondays, considered the most auspicious day to worship Lord Shiva by devotees, are always busy in Kashi (Varanasi).

But this Monday was even busier with the district court pronouncing its verdict on the maintainability of the plea filed by Hindu litigants in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case.

On regular days, the city’s tea shops, the addas (a hangout joint in local lingo) of debates and endless political discussions, generally gather steam at around noon.

But this Monday, not only the tea shops but also small hotels, ghats, local snack shops and even the dhabas started buzzing with activity from early morning.

“There are only a few days when we see such a crowd since morning. It is either on the election result day or during India-Pakistan match. But today there is neither a match nor any poll result, yet the crowd is there. It’s purely the verdict effect,” said Manoj Singh, the owner of Pappu Chai Wala, a famous tea stall in Kashi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tea in March 2022.

Other tea stalls, too, were crowded and the Gyanvapi issue dominated the discussion as the district court pronounced the judgment.

“It’s purely a victory of Sanatanis. They should be proud of their religion. It’s a historic day that calls for celebrations,” said Prashant Sharma, a local trader who celebrated the court verdict.

Celebrations reverberated throughout the city as the verdict was pronounced. People danced to the tune of dhols (drums), some distributed sweets among the locals while a few were seen bursting crackers.

The verdict day was also celebrated by Ganga Seva Samiti (GSS), the body that organises famous Ganga Arti at Assi Ghat. It held a special session of Ganga aarti.

