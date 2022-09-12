Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case: Kashi celebrates verdict on maintainability of plea

lucknow news
Updated on Sep 12, 2022 10:35 PM IST

Tea stalls, too, were crowded and the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case dominated the discussion as the district court pronounced the judgment.

A special session of Ganga aarti was conducted to celebrate the district court’s verdict on the maintainability of the plea in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case. (Rajesh Kumar/HT Photo)
ByOliver Fredrick, Varanas

I Mondays, considered the most auspicious day to worship Lord Shiva by devotees, are always busy in Kashi (Varanasi).

But this Monday was even busier with the district court pronouncing its verdict on the maintainability of the plea filed by Hindu litigants in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case.

On regular days, the city’s tea shops, the addas (a hangout joint in local lingo) of debates and endless political discussions, generally gather steam at around noon.

But this Monday, not only the tea shops but also small hotels, ghats, local snack shops and even the dhabas started buzzing with activity from early morning.

“There are only a few days when we see such a crowd since morning. It is either on the election result day or during India-Pakistan match. But today there is neither a match nor any poll result, yet the crowd is there. It’s purely the verdict effect,” said Manoj Singh, the owner of Pappu Chai Wala, a famous tea stall in Kashi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tea in March 2022.

Other tea stalls, too, were crowded and the Gyanvapi issue dominated the discussion as the district court pronounced the judgment.

“It’s purely a victory of Sanatanis. They should be proud of their religion. It’s a historic day that calls for celebrations,” said Prashant Sharma, a local trader who celebrated the court verdict.

Celebrations reverberated throughout the city as the verdict was pronounced. People danced to the tune of dhols (drums), some distributed sweets among the locals while a few were seen bursting crackers.

The verdict day was also celebrated by Ganga Seva Samiti (GSS), the body that organises famous Ganga Arti at Assi Ghat. It held a special session of Ganga aarti.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Oliver Fredrick

Oliver Fredrick is working in capacity of Senior Correspondent and is based in Lucknow. Other than covering important beats like Railways, Defense, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), District Administration, he loves to write on human interest stories as it gives an instant connect with the readers. In his career of around 10 years, he has done several path-breaking stories which had forced the State Government authorities to take appropriate actions. Prior coming to Lucknow, he was based in Bareilly and was taking care of politically-sensitive West UP districts like Rampur, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Badaun,Muzaffarnagar and others....view detail

