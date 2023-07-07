U.P.: Agra man booked for crushing dog to death

Sikandra Police have registered a case against a car driver for allegedly running over a street dog near Shastri Puram locality here. The incident took place on April 30 this year while the FIR was lodged on July 5 on the complaint of one Yogesh Sharma, a resident of Shastri Puram locality.

The incident had taken place near Shastri Puram locality of Agra. (For Representation)

Sharma said he approached the police in this regard after watching CCTV footage of April 30 night in which the incident was recorded. This comes close on the heels of another incident wherein a pet dog allegedly got suffocated to death after its owners left it locked in a car in the parking lot of Taj Mahal in Agra for several hours on July 2.

“A case has been registered under section 279 (rash or negligent driving on public way) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 against Krishna Gopal Kushwaha, the driver of car, which crushed the animal to death,” said Anand Kumar Shahi, incharge, Sikandra police station on Friday.

in his FIR, Sharma said the victim was a female dog, mother of two puppies, which was taken care of by him and other locals of the posh locality. “The canine went missing in May but we waited that she would return and cared for its puppies. As our wait became long, locals searched CCTV and came across the footage of April 30 wherein it was evident that the accused driver, having three to four other occupants in car, drove rashly and negligently crushed the sleeping animal,” he alleged.

“Mother and sister of the accused were also on the spot. However, instead of ensuring treatment to the injured animal, they colluded with the accused in disposing of its carcass,” Sharma further alleged.

