SIR: From draft rolls to final list, over 8.4 million voters added in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh’s electorate grew by over 8.4 million to 133.9 million from the draft stage to final electoral rolls, marking an increase of 6.7%, according to the final voter list published on Friday. This is the highest increase for any state where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise was held.

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa at a press conference in Lucknow on Friday. (PTI PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Among districts, Prayagraj recorded the highest increase in voters at 329,421, followed by Lucknow at 285,961, Bareilly at 257,920, Ghaziabad at 243,666 and Jaunpur at 237,590.

The five top constituencies where the number of voters increased (from the draft stage to the final list) included Sahibabad 82,898, Jaunpur 56,118, Lucknow West 54,822, Loni 53,679 and Firozabad 47,757.

Addressing a press conference, Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa said the final voter list has 133,984,792 voters, including 73,071,061 (54.54%) male voters, 60,909,525 (45.46%) female voters and 4,206 (0.01%) third gender voters. There are 1,763,360 (1.32%) first time voters in the age group of 18-19 years, he said.

The SIR exercise covered all 75 districts and 403 assembly constituencies across the state.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The draft rolls published on January 6 had 125.5 million voters after the ECI deleted 28.9 million (2.89 crore) names by removing deceased, permanently shifted, duplicate and untraceable voters. The rolls published on October 27, 2025, after special summary revision, had 154.4 million voters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The draft rolls published on January 6 had 125.5 million voters after the ECI deleted 28.9 million (2.89 crore) names by removing deceased, permanently shifted, duplicate and untraceable voters. The rolls published on October 27, 2025, after special summary revision, had 154.4 million voters. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} After the draft list, ECI, as well as political parties launched a drive from January 6 to March 27 for the enrolment of new voters across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the draft list, ECI, as well as political parties launched a drive from January 6 to March 27 for the enrolment of new voters across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Their effort paid dividends as, in comparison to the draft voter list, there has been an increase of 8,428,767 voters in the final list – 4,227,902 male voters, 4,200,778 female voters, 87 third gender voters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their effort paid dividends as, in comparison to the draft voter list, there has been an increase of 8,428,767 voters in the final list – 4,227,902 male voters, 4,200,778 female voters, 87 third gender voters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said the 166-day exercise was carried out with the contribution of 75 district election officers (DEOs), 403 electoral registration officers (EROs), 12,758 assistant EROs (AEROs), 18,026 booth level officer (BLO) supervisors and 1,77,516 BLOs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the 166-day exercise was carried out with the contribution of 75 district election officers (DEOs), 403 electoral registration officers (EROs), 12,758 assistant EROs (AEROs), 18,026 booth level officer (BLO) supervisors and 1,77,516 BLOs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In addition, 5,82,877 booth level agents of recognised political parties and crores of voters extended cooperation, he said, adding that print, electronic and digital media also played a key role in awareness efforts.

The final electoral rolls saw a net drop of 20.45 million names from the pre-SIR stage. The electoral rolls published on October 27, 2025, after a special summary revision, had 154.4 million (15.44 crore) voters.

Overall, the voter list in UP has shrunk by 13.24% (20.4 million). The current number of voters is lower than the electorate size in UP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and the 2017 and 2022 assembly polls.

The urban regions of Uttar Pradesh accounted for the majority of net deletions: Lucknow 914,185 voters (22.89%), Ghaziabad 574,478 (20.24%), Kanpur Nagar 687,201(19.20%), Prayagraj 826,885 (17.62%%), Agra 637,653 (17.07%), Gautam Buddha Nagar 360,591 (19.33%) and Meerut 506,183 (18.75%).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The assembly constituencies with the highest deletion of voters include Sahibabad (316,484), Noida (183,887), Lucknow North (134,710), Agra Cantt (147,182) and Allahabad North (145,810).

The SIR process also witnessed the deletion of more women voters than men. In the draft rolls, the names of 1.55 crore (15.5 million) women voters were deleted. bringing the gender ratio down from 877 (2025 voter list) to 824 women voters. In the final electoral rolls, the number of women voters increased to 60,909,525 from 56,708,747, raising the gender ratio to 834.

The CEO said 815,000 deleted voters in the final list included 350,000 voters who did not reply to ECI notices, 328,000 permanently shifted/ absent voters, 79,076 duplicate voters, 55,865 deceased voters and 2,269 voters who were not Indian citizens or were found under age.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The ECI announced the SIR schedule on October 27, and launched the process in Uttar Pradesh on November 4 with house-to-house enumeration. The first phase of enumeration concluded on December 4, but was extended to December 11 and then to December 26.

On December 30, the EC again revised the SIR dates in Uttar Pradesh. Thereafter, the draft voter list was published on January 6. The publication of the final voter list was then scheduled for March 6. Later, the ECI extended the date to April 10.

The ECI flagged 32.6 million (3.26 crore) voters for notices. Among them, notices were issued to 10.4 million voters due to non-mapping with the 2003 SIR. In addition, notices were issued to 22.2 million voters for logical discrepancies in their forms. Claims and objections were invited from January 6 to March 6. Notices were disposed of in hearings by the district election officers from January 6 to March 27.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rajesh Kumar Singh ...Read More Rajesh Kumar Singh is Assistant Editor, Hindustan Times at the political bureau in Lucknow. Along with covering politics, he covers government departments. He also travels to write human interest and investigative stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON