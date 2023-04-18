SIT begins probe into Atiq-Ashraf killings, 2 aides of shooters on radar

LUCKNOW The

The trio had shot dead the gangster brothers while they were taken for medical examination at Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional hospital on Saturday night in the presence of several police personnel, media persons and hospital staff. (Pic for representation)

(Atiq-Ashraf killings)

PRAYAGRAJ/LUCKNOW The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by Prayagraj police commissioner began investigation into the murders of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his younger brother Ashraf.

On Tuesday, the team collected CCTV footage and around 40 DVRs from shops and hotels in the vicinity of Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital, where the brothers were gunned down on Saturday night around 10.35pm while they were being brought there by Dhumanganj police for routine medical check-up during their police custody remand.

Cops will scan the footage to learn about the sequence of events that took place before and after the sensational murders. Officials also questioned some of the policemen who were on duty to escort Atiq and Ashraf to the hospital.

Commissioner of police (Prayagraj) Ramit Sharma on Monday had constituted the three-member SIT, which is headed by additonal DCP (crime) Satish Chandra.

The team is also questioning the staff of the hotel where the three assailants stayed and inquired about their routine. Officials are trying to find out if there were more aides of the three assailants who too may have been on the spot to provide backup to them in case they failed to gun down the mafia brothers.

The three shooters nabbed from the spot were identified as Sunny Singh, 23, of Hamirpur, Lavlesh Tiwari, 22, of Banda and Arun Kumar Maurya, 18, of Kasganj. They were shifted from Prayagraj’s Naini Jail to Pratapgarh jail on Monday on security and administrative grounds.

Officials said two aides of the three assailants are on police radar and cops are carrying out raids at multiple locations to trace the duo. It is suspected these two helped the assailants in staying in Prayagraj and provided them other help.

SIT SEEKS REMAND OF SHOOTERS

Police officials said the SIT has applied for the custody remand of the three assailants. The shooters will be questioned regarding the source of sophisticated firearms used in the crime and will also be quizzed about their other accomplices or whether they were given a contract by someone to kill the mafia brothers, they added.

The police had claimed that primary questioning from the assailants had revealed that they committed the murders as they wanted to make a name for themselves in the world of crime. The SIT will also soon recreate the crime scene as part of its ongoing investigation

SEARCH FOR SHAISTA PARVEEN

Police teams carried out intensive raids in Mariadih village on the outskirts of Prayagraj and surrounding areas in search of Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen, who is still at large. Atiq has many kin and supporters in this village who may provide shelter to Shaista Parveen. The cops also raided the house of Atiq’s in-laws in Chakia, but no one was found there. The house was found open and all members of the family were missing.

