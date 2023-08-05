Six killed, 21 injured as truck hits tractor trolley in U.P.’s Hathras

Six people were killed and 21 others sustained injuries when a truck hit the Mathura-bound tractor-trolley they were riding near Nagla Brahman village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district late on Friday night, police said on Saturday. The trolley was going from Jalesar in Etah district to Govardhan in Mathura when the accident took place. (For Representation)

Expressing his grief over the deaths in the accident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the authorities in Hathras to ensure best treatment for the injured.

The trolley carrying 60 pilgrims, including women and children, was going from Jalesar in Etah district to Govardhan in Mathura when the accident took place, said Hathras SP Devesh Kumar Pandey.

“Five people died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries later. The deceased have been identified as Vikram (45), Madhuri (22), Hemlata (12), Lakhmi (18), Abhishek (20) and Vishnu (20),” the SP added. (With PTI inputs)