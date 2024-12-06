Six killed after car collides with truck in Chitrakoot

Six people were killed, and five others got injured when the vehicle they were trevelling in collided with an oncoming truck on Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi-Mirzapur highway in Chitrakoot on Friday morning. The car coming from Prayagraj, was carrying a group of 11 people from Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh. (Representative file photo)

The car coming from Prayagraj, was carrying a group of 11 people from Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh. They were returning after performing the last rites of a family member, said police.

The crash occurred around 5:30am, when the driver is believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to veer into the path of the truck.

SP Chitrakoot, Arun Singh said six people have died in the accident and efforts were underway to identify the bodies.

The family were in Prayagraj to perform the rites for a recently deceased relative and were on their way back to Chhatarpur when the incident occurred.

Following the crash, the victims were trapped inside the wreckage and emergency services were arranged to extricate the survivors.

The injured were rushed to the district hospital and the Ramnagar community health centre, where their condition was critical.

“The driver of the Bolero likely fell asleep, which led to the crash. We are ensuring the injured receive the best medical care possible,” said SP Arun Singh.

Five injured passengers were referred to the district hospital for further treatment.