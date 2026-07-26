Thousands of students took to the streets in Prayagraj on Saturday over the alleged NEET paper leak and celebrated later in the day as news of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation was received.

Protesters in Prayagraj on Saturday. (HT Photo)

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The protest, which began around 10 am, saw students, members of various student organisations and supporters of political groups marching from the Collectorate through Subhash Chauraha to Patthar Girjaghar.

Holding banners, placards and copies of the Constitution, the protesters demanded a fair probe into the alleged paper leak, greater transparency in the examination system and action against those responsible. Students continued to arrive in batches with their respective organisation banners, swelling the crowd along the route. Traffic movement remained affected in parts of the city for several hours due to the demonstration.

Around noon, heavy rain lashed the city, but the protesters refused to disperse and shouted slogans despite getting drenched. Many covered themselves with tarpaulin sheets, while some took shelter under tables but continued chanting slogans, asserting that adverse weather would not deter their movement.

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{{^usCountry}} Around 2.15 pm, after reports circulated on social media claiming that the Union education minister had resigned, students checked news updates and WhatsApp messages on their mobile phones to verify the development. Many congratulated one another and danced on the road. The protesters later submitted a memorandum to DCP (City) Manish Kumar Shandilya before dispersing peacefully. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around 2.15 pm, after reports circulated on social media claiming that the Union education minister had resigned, students checked news updates and WhatsApp messages on their mobile phones to verify the development. Many congratulated one another and danced on the road. The protesters later submitted a memorandum to DCP (City) Manish Kumar Shandilya before dispersing peacefully. {{/usCountry}}

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Students participated in the sit-in holding copies of the Constitution, saying their agitation was democratic and peaceful and aimed at protecting students’ rights. Many also waved the national flag, asserting that their movement was for the future of the country’s youth and a transparent education system. Slogans such as “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, “Vande Mataram” and “Chhatra Ekta Zindabad” echoed through the protest.

A Class 1 student attended the protest carrying a placard reading, “Long live the struggle of students and youth for a better future,” while a five-year-old child standing atop a car held a satirical poster that drew considerable attention.

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The agitation also turned disruptive at places. Protesters emptied water from a fire brigade vehicle parked at the site and removed material kept inside the vehicle. Demonstrators also pushed aside and allegedly broke police barricades on MG Marg, leading to increased movement of protesters and prompting police and administrative officials to step up security arrangements.

Student protesters distributed trophies among participants, saying they represented recognition for active participation in the movement.