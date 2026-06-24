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Smoke-choked, victims likely died gasping for air: Autopsy findings

Burn injuries found on a few bodies were not severe enough to be fatal; carbon deposits in tracheae suggest many were trapped alive inside the Aliganj building, desperately struggling to breathe

Published on: Jun 24, 2026 03:06 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
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The 15 people who died in the devastating fire that swept through a commercial building in Lucknow’s Aliganj area are believed to have died due to smoke inhalation and suffocation rather than burn injuries, postmortem findings read.

Smoke billows from a commercial building in Lucknow, on Monday (Deepak Gupta/HT)
Smoke billows from a commercial building in Lucknow, on Monday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Official sources said the postmortem reports of all 15 victims were handed over to the police on Tuesday and subsequently forwarded to the district administration, including the district magistrate and the special investigation team (SIT) constituted to probe the incident.

Sources familiar with the autopsy findings said burn marks were found on the bodies of three or four victims. However, the injuries were not severe enough to have caused death. Preliminary medical opinion suggests that most victims succumbed to asphyxia after inhaling large quantities of smoke while trapped inside the building.

The reports also revealed the presence of carbon particles in the pharynx, larynx and trachea of the deceased, a key forensic indicator that they were alive and breathing while the fire raged. Investigators believe many victims were overcome by toxic smoke as it rapidly engulfed staircases and enclosed spaces, leaving them disoriented and unable to find a safe escape route.

A panel of six doctors, divided into three teams, conducted the postmortem examinations of all 15 victims. Each team performed five autopsies.

According to officials, the first postmortem examination commenced at 9:20 pm on Monday and the final autopsy was completed at 3:40 am on Tuesday. By 5 am, the bodies of 12 victims had been dispatched to their families. The remaining three bodies were handed over to relatives at around 10 am.

 
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