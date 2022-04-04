SMS alerts on tap water status for Bundelkhand, Vindhya houses soon

LUCKNOW: All households in Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions, as also in other places, would soon get SMS alerts informing the residents about the status of the tap water scheme for their house or locality.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Namami Gange and rural water supply departments will ensure all rural households get clean drinking water from their taps, soon. The villagers in Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions, as also in other places, will soon start receiving the messages on their mobile phones,” Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev said here on Sunday.

The minister has already issued instructions for executing the plan in a time-bound manner.

He also asked officials to ensure clean drinking water supply to villages affected by arsenic and communicable diseases, on a priority basis, ahead of the rainy season.

He asked for a list of districts to be served on priority and instructed officials to stay overnight in those districts where work was in progress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While holding a meeting with officials of Namami Gange and the rural water supply department at Jal Nigam auditorium here on Sunday, he said, “We have to change the image of the department by working tirelessly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us the privilege of delivering clean drinking water to homes of the poor through ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme and we should definitely not miss this opportunity.”

“Every officer is a part of my family. My doors are open 24 hours a day. In case of any problem, you can come to me directly. There is no alternative to hard work. I am ready to work hard with all of you,” he added.