Social media keeps slain gangsters Atiq and Ashraf ‘alive’

PRAYAGRAJ Even after the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, social media accounts in the former’s name are active, with a section of netizens demanding justice for him and his kin and some others justifying the murders of the brother duo.

In nearly all the social media accounts created in the name of Atiq and his sons, their old photographs and videos are being shared with emotional songs in the background. (File Photo)

A few social media accounts created in the name Atiq’s shooter, Lavlesh Tiwari, have also surfaced. These are also being run by unidentified people who are justifying the murders of Atiq and Ashraf by Sunny Singh, 23 of Hamirpur, Lavlesh Tiwari, 22, of Banda and Arun Maurya, 18 of Kasganj, said cops.

Atiq and Ashraf were gunned down by three armed assailants while the mafia duo was being brought to Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital for a court-mandated medical examination on April 15.

On Monday, the cyber crime unit of local police lodged an FIR against a Twitter handle for allegedly issuing threats to avenge the killings of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem (aka Ashraf). The case was lodged after instructions were issued in this regard by ADG (law and order) and SP (cyber crime), police officials said.

In a post on April 25, twitter handle ‘The Sajjad Mughal’ uploaded an old clip of Atiq’s son Ali Ahmed addressing a gathering during an AIMIM rally. The user captioned the tweet saying -- “Atiq’s lineage has not ended. Atiq’s son Ali is still alive. God willing, the situation and government will change, then the city will again be called Allahabad, and all scores will be settled.” However, it is not clear if the speech was given by Ali in Prayagraj or any other city.

In response to the tweet, several netizens flagged it as an attempt to create unrest.

“We will keep a watch on such social media accounts and take action if users are posting objectionable content that may pose threat to peace,” said a senior police official.

In nearly all the social media accounts created in the name of Atiq and his sons - Ali, Umar and Asad - their old photographs and videos are being shared with emotional songs in the background.

Over 1,000 internet users are following an Instagram account in the name of Atiq Ahmad, which was created in October 2022. The last post on this account was on April 21 in which photographs of Atiq, Ashraf, Asad and Ghulam were being shared with a farewell song. There were some other videos purportedly showing Atiq Ahmed giving speeches or being escorted by the police.

‘Hamare baad mehfil mein afsane bayan honge, baharen humko dhudengi na jaane hum kaha honge’, said one of the posts on Ali’s Instagram with a photograph of Atiq and Ashraf being escorted by the police a few seconds before they were shot dead.

Another Instagram account, created in April 2023 in the name of Atiq’s third eldest son - Asad – is active. Asad was killed in an encounter with UP STF in Jhansi on April 13. The last post on this account on Friday showed old photographs of Atiq and his wife Shaista Parveen and their sons. Social media users seemed to have different opinions about these. A netizen termed Atiq and Ashraf as martyrs while others prayed for the peace of their souls.