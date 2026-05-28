Social media feud triggers attack on Samajwadi Party MLA’s Amethi residence, 5 arrested

A social media dispute led to a group of masked men armed with sticks and rods storming the residence of Samajwadi Party MLA Maharaji Prajapati, wife of jailed former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, assaulting family associates and issuing death threats on Tuesday night, police officials said on Wednesday. Following the incident, an FIR was lodged against 11 people, including key accused Sher Bahadur Yadav, police said.

Samajwadi Party MLA Maharaji Prajapati is the wife of jailed former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati. (FILE PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police have arrested five people — Balram Yadav, Sher Bahadur Yadav, Manupal, Dharamraj Yadav and Vipin Yadav, according to a PTI report. Sher Bahadur Yadav is associated with the Samajwadi Party.

According to police, around 30-35 people arrived at the legislator’s residence in Awas Vikas Colony under Kotwali Nagar police station limits around 8.30pm in multiple vehicles, including two SUVs and several motorcycles. The attackers allegedly searched for Dheeraj Pal, a supporter considered close to the MLA’s family, before creating chaos outside the residence for nearly an hour.

Amethi circle officer Manoj Kumar Mishra said preliminary investigation revealed the violence stemmed from an escalating social media exchange between local SP leader Sher Bahadur Yadav and Dheeraj Pal.

He said Sher Bahadur Yadav had allegedly posted controversial remarks targeting the MLA on social media, following which Dheeraj Pal responded with objectionable and personal comments, further escalating tensions between supporters of both groups.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators said the accused first reached the MLA’s office nearby in search of Dheeraj Pal. When they found the office locked, they allegedly moved towards the residence and started shouting abuses and threats outside the premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said the accused first reached the MLA’s office nearby in search of Dheeraj Pal. When they found the office locked, they allegedly moved towards the residence and started shouting abuses and threats outside the premises. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

An FIR lodged by Anurag Prajapati, son of MLA Maharaji Prajapati, alleged that the attackers abused his mother, Gayatri Prasad Prajapati and other family members by name while threatening to kill them. The complaint names Sher Bahadur Yadav, Jai Singh Pratap Yadav, Manu Pal, Narsingh Yadav, Balram Yadav, Brijesh Yadav, Vipin Yadav, Rajesh Yadav, Saurabh Yadav and Shubham Yadav, along with around two dozen unidentified persons.

According to the FIR, family members, including Surendra Prajapati and a woman relative, attempted to record videos of the incident on mobile phones, but the accused allegedly snatched the devices and assaulted Surendra Prajapati.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The attackers allegedly slapped him repeatedly, grabbed his collar and threatened to kill the entire family with sharp weapons.

“If anyone complains, we will chop you, your MLA and the entire family with weapons,” the accused allegedly told the family, according to the FIR.

The complaint further alleged that the attackers claimed weapons were kept inside their vehicles and continued brandishing arms before fleeing as local residents gathered at the spot after hearing the commotion. Police said Surendra Prajapati suffered swelling and injuries on his face during the assault. Videos and photographs related to the incident have also been submitted as evidence.

CO Manoj Kumar Mishra said a case had been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 191(2) (rioting), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Five accused have been arrested so far and raids are underway to apprehend the remaining persons involved,” the officer said.

Police officials said CCTV footage from the area was being examined and some suspects had been identified through the recordings. Following the incident, security outside the residence has been strengthened amid fears of further attacks.

Anurag Prajapati said his mother had informed Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav about the incident and would also seek intervention from chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Gayatri Prajapati, a former minister in the SP government, is currently serving a life sentence after being convicted in a gangrape and sexual assault case in 2021. He is also facing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate in alleged money laundering and disproportionate assets cases.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}