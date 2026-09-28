Solutions emerge through dialogue, Chirag Paswan tells Gen Z

Advocating a conciliatory approach to concerns of competitive examination aspirants, Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) national president Chirag Paswan laid stress on dialogue during his interaction with youngsters (Gen Z) at Parade Ground in Prayagraj on Sunday.

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) national president Chirag Paswan interacting with youngsters at Parade Ground in Prayagraj on Sunday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

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During the 35-minute ‘Youth Bole To’ programme, Paswan urged students to exercise restraint, arguing that street confrontations and legal cases could ultimately cause the greatest damage to their own future.

The central message of Paswan, whose party is part of the BJP-led NDA, was that “solutions emerge only through dialogue” vis a vis concerns over paper leaks, recruitment examination hurdles and growing resentment among aspirants.

He also underlined the need for recruitment commissions and administrative authorities to listen to aspirants, maintain regular communication with them and keep channels of dialogue open.

Paswan stressed the importance of dialogue with the administration to ensure transparency in the examination system, timely declaration of results and resolution of other legitimate demands of students.

Earlier, during the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ program at KP College Ground on August 8, Rahul Gandhi had targeted the government over paper leaks, delays in recruitment examinations and unemployment. He had linked the problems faced by students with the broader system and questioned the government over its handling of these issues.

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{{^usCountry}} Akhilesh Yadav, too, had raised concerns related to recruitment examinations and paper leaks while interacting with youths and aspirants in Prayagraj. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akhilesh Yadav, too, had raised concerns related to recruitment examinations and paper leaks while interacting with youths and aspirants in Prayagraj. {{/usCountry}}

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