Some politicians resorting to caste divisions: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday accused a section of politicians of resorting to caste divisions for survival. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath pays homage to Bharat Mata during an event organised on the eve of the birth anniversary of the great son of Mother India, the philanthropist Bhamashah, in Lucknow on Saturday. (ANI)

“Those who once bowed before mafias and mortgaged power are now trying to divide society along caste lines,” he said, addressing a gathering at Lok Bhavan on the eve of Bhamashah Jayanti and Vyapari Kalyan Diwas.

“ Earlier, they extorted money in the name of jobs. Now, they are trying to divide society in the name of caste. That is why I say: ‘Batoge toh katoge, ek rahoge toh nek rahoge’,” the chief minister asserted.

Adityanath called upon society to rise above caste divisions and embrace the ideals of Bhamashah, the legendary figure known for his unwavering patriotism, sacrifice and support to Maharana Pratap.

He described Bhamashah as a timeless symbol of unity, service, and dedication to the nation.

He also cited the historical contributions of Mysore’s King Chamarajendra Wadiyar and Khetri’s King Ajit Singh, who supported Swami Vivekananda’s journey to the Parliament of Religions in Chicago.

Similarly, he mentioned how Baroda’s King Sayajirao Gaekwad awarded a scholarship to Dr B.R. Ambedkar for higher education abroad.

“Where was caste in these acts of support?” he asked, adding, “These were examples of selfless, noble contributions that gifted the world great minds like Vivekananda and Ambedkar.”

“Bhamashah’s sacrifice symbolised the true spirit of ‘Nation First’. He believed that wealth earned from the country should be returned in service of the country,” the chief minister said.

“Every time we remember Maharana Pratap, we will also remember Bhamashah,” he added.

Adityanath stated that in 2016, the murder of a trader took place in Lucknow and a jeweller was shot in Sultanpur—incidents that occurred under a regime which provided shelter to criminals.

He stated that under his administration, the security of both traders and women has been treated as paramount.

“We made it clear that anyone who endangers their safety will face strict consequences—Yamraj will cut their ticket,” he remarked.

The chief minister added that when action was taken against miscreants, those who once thrived on caste-based politics began shedding crocodile tears.

He also talked about the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) scheme, which he said has boosted traditional industries and generated employment for millions.

He instructed the GST department to organise annual felicitation ceremonies for the top 10 GST-paying traders in the state capital and the top 10 in each district.

The chief minister announced that any GST-paying trader who suffers an accident will be given ₹10 lakh in assistance from the government.

Adityanath called on traders to join the government’s efforts for environmental protection. “River rejuvenation and plantation drives are ongoing in every district. Traders and business organisations should actively participate,” he urged.

CM felicitates top taxpayers

The chief minister visited an exhibition showcasing the life of Bhamashah. He also presented the Bhamashah Samman to the state’s top revenue-contributing traders and honoured several others for their exemplary contributions to society.