Ex-BSP MP’s son held for ‘raping’ Delhi woman in U.P.’s Meerut

Danish Akhlaq, the son of former BSP Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut Shahid Akhlaq, was arrested on charge of rape, police here said on Saturday. Circle officer, Brahmpuri circle, Suchita Singh said a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Pena Code was registered against Danish Akhlaq with Partapur police station.

Shahid Akhlaq, who was the MP from 2004 to 2009, alleged his son was honey trapped with the intention of maligning his image. (For Representation)

Inspector, Partapur police station, Shubham Agarwal said the accused was arrested on Saturday and further investigation into the case was under way. As per the complaint, a female BA student, 22, in Delhi got friendly with Danish Akhlaq on a social media platform and started talking to him on phone. Danish went to meet her in Delhi on August 20 and they spent time together in a restaurant there, the complaint said.

Danish told her about his family and invited her to Meerut. She came to Meerut on August 22 and Danish asked her to meet the manager of a hotel and wait for him, the complaint said. As per the complaint, the former MP’s son arrived there soon and started consuming alcohol and forced her to make physical relations with him. The survivor meet Meerut SSP Rohit Kumar Sajwan on August 23 and gave a complaint against Danish.

Terming it a conspiracy, Shahid Akhlaq, who was the MP from 2004 to 2009, alleged his son was honey trapped with the intention of maligning his image. He demanded a thorough probe into the allegations and said his family will cooperate in investigation.

