‘Atiq’s son Ali demanding extortion from inside jail’

Slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad’s son Ali Ahmad has been booked for demanding extortion and issuing threats from inside the jail, police officials have confirmed. Ali is currently lodged at the Naini Central Jail in connection with a case of extortion and assault on a property dealer.

FIRs in the fresh extortion claims against Ali were lodged at the Kareli police station of Prayagraj after complaints by former Chaial MLA Asif Jafri’s brother Mohd Wasik Jafri and another person.

Wasik, in his complaint, accused Ali and Atiq’s henchmen Asad Kalia and Imran of demanding ₹10 lakh from him in connection with a piece of land that his relatives had bought a few years ago. They threatened to eliminate him if he didn’t give them the amount before getting any work done on the land, Wasik alleged, adding that all this was done under the supervision of Ali even as the latter was incarcerated.

“An FIR has been registered and a probe is now underway,” said Kareli station house officer Ramashray Yadav.

Meanwhile, in another FIR lodged on the complaint of one Mohd Afzal, a resident of Kasari Masari area of Prayagraj, the complainant said several assailants carried out a murderous assault on him, besides demanding ₹30 lakh from him in the name of Ali and Asad (Atiq’s son who was killed in an encounter with UPSTF in July), on August 7.

“A few suspects have been summoned and are being questioned in connection with [Afzal’s] complaint,” said the Kareli police.