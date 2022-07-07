Soon, photos and details of unsung heroes of Independence to adorn Prayagraj Junction

As part of the ongoing “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence, Prayagraj division of North Central Railway (NCR) is going to put up murals at Prayagraj Junction station depicting photographs and brief details of martyrs of Sangam city who laid down their lives during the freedom struggle, said railway officials.

“Railway authorities would soon build a unique gallery in the memory of the famous as well as unsung heroes of Sangam city. Along with putting photographs of these martyrs on the walls and pillars of the main hall of Prayagraj Junction, their contribution will also be displayed and thus made known to the common man,” said public relation officer (PRO), Prayagraj Division, NCR, Amit Singh.

He said all information about these anonymous martyrs has been taken from the book ‘Prayag Se Prayagraj Tak’ by the railways. The author of the book has also provided photographs of some of these anonymous martyrs to the railway administration.

He said details and photographs of martyrs associated with Prayagraj like Chandra Shekhar Azad and Lal Padmadhar as well as lesser known ones like Sardar Ramchand, Murari Mohan Bhattacharya, Dwarka Prasad, Mahavir, Abdul Majeed, Trilok Nath Kapoor, Niyamat Ullah, Hanuman Pandit, Sohan Lal, Suraj Narayan would now find place in the main hall of the station.

Know your unsung heroes

Sardar Ramchand A soldier of the 6th Infantry Regiment of the then British Army. During June 1887 revolution, his squad came from Varanasi (then Banaras) to Prayagraj (then Allahabad). The freedom fighters were fighting under two military regiments. One was led by Liaquat Ali and the other by Sardar Ramchandra. He later laid down his life when the revolution was quelled.

Dwarka Prasad On August 14, 1942, locals of then Allahabad came out on the streets against the British rule. Among the agitators was 22-year-old Dwarka Prasad of Hewett Road. He was gunned down by the British government for “Satyagraha”.

Murari Mohan Bhattacharya On August 13, 1942, the British government was making every effort to crush the rebellion taking place in the city. Murari Mohan Bhattacharya, a resident of Shahganj, who used to work in a Jha & Company drug shop, also joined the crowd protesting against British Rule and was shot dead.

Hanuman Pandit Hanuman Prasad Tiwari aka Hanuman Pandit was an expert in guerrilla fighting. In the first freedom struggle of 1857, the British were troubled by Hanuman Pandit for a year and a half. The then Brigadier Campbell started a major campaign on December 15. Pandit and his companions fought many battles against the British.