Lucknow News / Soon, spiritual tour between Kashi, Prayagraj via waterway
lucknow news

Soon, spiritual tour between Kashi, Prayagraj via waterway

Initially, the spiritual tour via water way would be between Varanasi and Mirzapur. Later, it will be extended to Prayagraj .
Under-construction Maa Vindhyavasini Corridor, Vindhyachal (Sourced)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 12:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI The UP tourism department is planning to launch a spiritual tour between Varanasi and Prayagraj via Mirzapur by MV Ferry (a large boat) on river Ganga.

Regional tourism officer Kirtiman Srivastava said, “We are planning to introduce this spiritual tour by MV Ferry between Varanasi and Mirzapur. This will be a two-day spiritual tour. Onboard the cruise, the people will get a chance to enjoy the scenic view on both sides of river Ganga.”

In future, the spiritual tour will be extended to Prayagraj to connect Varanasi to Sangam City via Ganga, said Srivastava. It would take around six months to start the facility.

He said that the spiritual tour via river way would be of three days. People would board the MV Ferry (vessel or boat) at Varanasi and reach Mirzapur where they would stay overnight and do ‘darshan’ and worship of Maa Vindhyavasini, Maa Kaali and Maa Ashtbhuja in Vindhyachal. Thereafter, they would be taken to Vindhya Gallery, to come up in the tourism department’s guest house Janhavi hotel. The gallery would showcase the history and spiritual and religious importance of Vindhyachal.

Thereafter, the tourists, if interested, would go to Prayagraj by the MV Ferry. After that, they would take holy dip in the Sangam and leave for their destinations.

For operating the MV Ferry, officials would hold a meeting with Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) officials next month.

He said that infrastructure for halt of the vessel in river Ganga in Mizapur was being developed. Dewan Ghat in Mizapur would to be completed within a month. Another ghat has already been constructed. Yet another new ghat would be constructed near the tourist bungalow, which is called Janhavi hotel, Mirzapur. Varanasi is already equipped with the facilities required for MV Vessel.

