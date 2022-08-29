Soul can’t be mortgaged to technology: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that while technology is needed for people, sensitivity is indispensable for public welfare and development.

“The soul cannot be mortgaged to technology. Human intelligence is also very important along with artificial intelligence. The best use of technology is when it is coupled with sensitive willpower,” he said after unveiling the statue of Prem Narayan Srivastava, manager of National Education Society at the Mahatma Gandhi College campus in Gorakhpur on Sunday. He also inaugurated the renovated auditorium and ‘prerak parishad’, the senior citizen building.

“Youth of U.P. are most energetic. Today wherever we go in the country or abroad, UP’s youths are seen full of confidence and eager to contribute to the state’s development. Several programmes have been launched to make the youths technically competent and efficient,” he said.

“We want that every student, contributes to the interest of the society and the nation as per the objective of the National Education Policy to achieve the national goal of economic self-reliance. Prime Minister’s Mudra Yojana, Digital Yojana, Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana in Uttar Pradesh, ODOP scheme are motivating youths to move forward. It is the responsibility of every educational institution to make all students aware of welfare schemes,” he said.