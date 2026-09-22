SP alleges mass BLO transfers, bogus voters in Meerut and adjoining areas, seeks probe

Samajwadi Party state president Shyam Lal Pal on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer, seeking urgent action against alleged large-scale transfers of booth-level officers (BLOs) and the presence of thousands of duplicate and ineligible voters in Meerut and adjoining areas.

Samajwadi Party state president Shyam Lal Pal on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer, seeking urgent action

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The party urged the chief electoral officer to order an immediate inquiry, verify the disputed entries, delete duplicate and ineligible names where established, and ensure that the electoral process remained free, fair and transparent.

The memorandum, also signed by party leaders KK Srivastava, Harishchandra Singh and Radheshyam Singh, raised concerns that the alleged irregularities could undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

According to the party, a significant number of BLOs who handled the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process for 166 days, from October 27, 2025, to April 10, 2026, in the 48-Meerut assembly constituency were transferred after the exercise concluded. The party claimed that more than 38 BLOs had been shifted and that some officers were asked to hand over their official app credentials and OTPs. Those who refused allegedly faced transfer.

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{{^usCountry}} The memorandum stated that a written complaint had already been submitted to the district election officer and district magistrate of Meerut, but no action had been taken so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The memorandum stated that a written complaint had already been submitted to the district election officer and district magistrate of Meerut, but no action had been taken so far. {{/usCountry}}

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The SP demanded that the transfers be cancelled immediately, alleging that their timing and manner raised concerns about the possibility of large-scale addition of bogus votes at the final stage. It also urged the Election Commission of India to take cognisance of the complaint and inform the party of the action taken.

The memorandum also raised the issue of alleged duplicate voters in the 178-Tiloi assembly constituency of Amethi district. The party claimed that more than 2,000 duplicate entries existed across the constituency and sought their thorough verification and deletion of the additional names.

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In the Meerut Teachers’ (Khand Shikshak) constituency, the party alleged that more than 5,000 ineligible or fictitious voters had been included in the electoral roll. It claimed that guidelines issued by the chief electoral officer for preparation of the teachers’ electoral roll had been violated.

According to the memorandum, names of people who had only passed high school or intermediate, as well as some who had failed intermediate, had been added to the roll. It also alleged that several people who did not work at educational institutions and instead ran private businesses, including sweet shops and clothing stores, had been enrolled as teachers.

Similar irregularities were alleged in Gautam Buddha Nagar, where the party claimed that more than 5,000 ineligible names featured on the teachers’ electoral roll.

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