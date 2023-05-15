Many officers acted like ‘BJP workers’ in civic polls: Akhilesh

Attacking the state government over the recently held urban local body polls, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that the government had politicised the state government officers. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file photo)

“Many officers are working like BJP workers. Such officers must be identified and dismissed from services,” he said in a statement issued by his party. “Not just Mainpuri or Bewar, there was anger among people over manipulation of election results by CDOs and other officers. All this should be taken cognisance of immediately,” he alleged.

“They should not only be suspended but after a fast-track investigation, they should be dismissed,” Akhilesh demanded. “The Samajwadi Party will furnish a list of such officers with their pictures,” he claimed. “Against the BJP government’s arbitrariness and dishonesty, the Samajwadi Party will stand by honest officers,” the SP chief added.