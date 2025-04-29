SP chief’s remark on terror attack is shameful, reflects Pak’s narrative: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday came down heavily on the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief over his remarks on the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Calling the statement “shameful,” CM Yogi said it echoed Pakistan’s narrative and insulted the sacrifice of Shubham Dwivedi, who was killed in the incident. The CM also accused the SP and Congress of consistently using caste and appeasement politics for electoral gains. (Sourced)

Speaking at a public rally in Pandiyan, Deoria, CM Yogi said, “The SP chief’s comment calling it “Hindu killing Hindu” is not just divisive but also disrespectful to the nation’s martyrs. Such statements weaken the morale of security forces and serve the enemy’s propaganda.”

The remarks came during CM Yogi’s visit to Deoria, where he inaugurated 341 development projects and laid the foundation stones for another 160. Together, the 501 projects are valued at ₹676 crore. He also inaugurated a new government degree college during the event.

He said that U.P, especially districts like Deoria, has undergone major transformation since 2017. “What used to be a single-lane road from Deoria to Gorakhpur is now a four-lane highway. Deoria also has its own medical college today,” he noted.

He announced that Deoria will be connected to the upcoming Greenfield Expressway and revealed plans for four-lane roads connecting Khadda and Kasya towns to boost regional connectivity.

During the event, the CM distributed ₹7.87 crore to self-help groups and handed over loan cheques under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana. Keys to houses built under the CM Rural Housing Scheme were also distributed. Beneficiaries received tractors, land lease (Patta) documents, and cheques under pension schemes for the elderly and persons with disabilities.

The CM also honoured academic toppers from the district. Preeti Kushwaha, the high school topper, and Shweta Prasad, who topped in intermediate exams, were presented with certificates and medals.

CM inaugurates ₹9.89 cr garbage transfer station in Gkp

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated a ₹9.89 crore garbage transfer station (GTS) in Chargaon, Gorakhpur, as part of the National Clean Air Programme.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi criticised past governments for prioritising vote bank politics over development. “Parties like SP and Congress, which prioritise their families over the nation, can’t be expected to deliver real development,” said the CM.

He credited the Swachh Bharat Mission for curbing encephalitis, which had claimed over 59,000 children’s lives from 1977 to 2017.

The GTS, alongside the Lal Diggi station, is a key step in improving urban sanitation and addressing waterlogging.

CM Yogi highlighted infrastructure advancements in the city, including wider roads, improved drainage, and the AIIMS project.

He also launched welfare programs like Godbharai (pregnancy care) and Annaprashan (first rice-feeding ceremony) and emphasised the transition to LED streetlights to make Gorakhpur a smart city