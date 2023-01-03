SP ex-MLA’s properties worth 237 crore seized in Jhansi

KANPUR Properties valued at ₹237 crore of jailed former Samajwadi Party MLA Deep Narayan Yadav were seized by the police in Jhansi on Tuesday under the Gangsters Act. The action came days after SP president Akhilesh Yadav met the ex-lawmaker in Jhansi jail on December 26, 2022.

The former MLA had been in prison on charges of conspiring to release notorious criminal Lekhraj Singh Yadav from jail. His sprawling bungalow near the RTO office, villas and flats in a township - Space Moon City – that he was building and 23 vehicles were seized while his 10 bank accounts were frozen, said police.

Prior to this, the Jhansi administration had seized Deep Narayan Yadav’s property worth ₹130 crore on November 27, 2022.

SSP (Jhansi) Rajesh S said the properties were acquired through criminal activities and seized after the police managed to establish this fact. Apart from his house near RTO, the police seized unsold 100 flats and 39 villas in the township, land in Vanguvan and a plot in Marry. His luxury cars, a tractor and JCB machine were among the 23 vehicles the police seized.

“His 10 bank accounts with ₹30 lakh in them have also been seized; the action will continue,” he added.

The former MLA’s wife. Meera Yadav, said: “Police officials came and told me that I should immediately vacate the house...I complied. The Space Moon City and other properties were passed by the Jhansi Development Authority.”

“All the cases slapped against my husband are fake. The government should hand over the investigation to the CBI,” she added.

Former party MP Chandrapal Singh Yadav met the family and said the police framed Deep Narayan in fake cases and invoked a case under Gangsters Act, under which the properties were seized.

“The house was built 20 years ago. Deep Narayan has a flourishing business and belongs to a well-off family. The family should have been given a notice before such action, but the police did nothing as such,” he said, adding: “The action is condemnable and my party will have to take a decision for this fight. We will speak to the national president and formulate a strategy.”

