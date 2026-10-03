SP fields BJP rebel Sanjayan Tripathi from Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers’ seat

In a swift political realignment ahead of the legislative council elections, Sanjayan Tripathi was fielded by the Samajwadi Party from the Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers’ constituency on Saturday, barely 48 hours after he rebelled and resigned from the BJP over its choice of candidate.

Sanjayan Tripathi was miffed with the BJP’s decision to field sitting MLC Dhruv Kumar Tripathi from the seat. (File)

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Tripathi, who had filed his nomination papers as an independent on Thursday after the BJP denied him a ticket, was inducted into the SP at the party’s state headquarters in Lucknow in the presence of senior leaders and subsequently declared its candidate for the constituency. His entry into the SP came after the party replaced its earlier nominee, Kamlesh Yadav.

The development followed the BJP’s decision to field sitting MLC Dhruv Kumar Tripathi from the seat. Tripathi, who had been seeking the BJP ticket, subsequently rebelled and announced his decision to contest as an independent.

The rapid political developments over the past two days were facilitated, in part, by former Chillupar MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari, who played a key role in bringing Tripathi to the SP leadership in Lucknow. His induction into the SP has altered the political equations in the constituency.

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{{^usCountry}} The SP had earlier announced Kamlesh Yadav as its candidate, and preparations were underway for his nomination. Yadav had reportedly purchased nomination papers, but the party changed its candidate before he could file his nomination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SP had earlier announced Kamlesh Yadav as its candidate, and preparations were underway for his nomination. Yadav had reportedly purchased nomination papers, but the party changed its candidate before he could file his nomination. {{/usCountry}}

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Tripathi has been associated with the teachers’ community and has been active in electoral politics in the region. He joined the BJP in 2022.

The Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers’ constituency covers teachers from 17 districts of eastern and central Uttar Pradesh. The seat has traditionally witnessed contests involving candidates with strong links to teachers’ organisations and political parties.

Polling for the Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers’ constituency is scheduled for October 23, while counting of votes will take place on October 27. The last date for filing nominations is October 6, and candidates can withdraw their nominations till October 9.

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