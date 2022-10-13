SP MLA sits on dharna to raise issue of potholed roads

MEERUT Samajwadi party MLA from Sardhana constituency Atul Pradhan sat on a dharna at the public works department (PWD) office here on Thursday to protest shabby condition of roads in the district.

Pradhan accused officials and state government of being indifferent to cratered roads in the district. “Almost all roads of the district are full of potholes, causing misery to people. Many people meet accidents while driving on cratered roads and suffer injuries. Some even die, “ said Pradhan, citing the unfortunate death of a Class 9 student on Monday. The boy was returning home when his scooter’s wheel got stuck in a pothole and a tractor trolley ran over him.

Pradhan said that the entire Delhi Road was in a bad condition due to the ongoing rapid rail track construction and it had become worse due to incessant rain in the past few weeks. Roads in Shastrinagar, city area, Ganganagar and other localities were also damaged, yet people were forced to use them.

Pradhan said that the government was busy in constructing only highways because it fetched money through toll charges. But it was least bothered about roads inside towns and cities which were used by local residents.

“I was left with no option but to sit on dharna inside the PWD office to raise this vital issue which is directly and adversely affecting people,” he said.

Meanwhile, supporters and workers of Samajwadi party reached the PWD office to extend their support to the MLA.