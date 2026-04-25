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SP president Akhilesh Yadav promises loan waivers to farmers

SP president Akhilesh Yadav promises loan waivers to farmers

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 03:42 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said if his party forms the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, sugarcane farmers will receive payments for their produce within 24 hours.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav promises loan waivers to farmers

Yadav promised loan waivers through legislation, along with crop insurance, free irrigation, and assured minimum support price for farmers.

Addressing reporters at the party headquarters here, a day after a regional agricultural conference attended by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav outlined a series of measures for farmers, including a proposed 15,000 crore "farmer revolving fund".

The chief minister said, "Sugarcane payments will be made within 24 hours. As soon as the farmer gets the slip, money will be transferred directly into their accounts."

He said the proposed 15,000 crore fund would ensure that farmers do not have to wait for payments.

"The government will recover dues from industrialists and farmers will not suffer," he said.

Challenging the government, Yadav said, "If smart cities can be built, why not smart villages? An SP government will work in this direction."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / SP president Akhilesh Yadav promises loan waivers to farmers
Home / Cities / Lucknow / SP president Akhilesh Yadav promises loan waivers to farmers
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