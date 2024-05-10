Special care for Muslims if BSP forms govt: Maya

KANPUR Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday said special care would be given to Muslims, if her government came to power and alleged that the community was being oppressed in the name of Hindutva under the BJP rule. BSP chief Mayawati addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Kanpur, Friday. (PTI Photo)

“The same factors that led to the ouster of the Congress are now being used by the BJP to maintain a communal atmosphere. After this election, they won’t come to power either,” she said.

Mayawati was in Ramaipur (Kanpur), where she addressed a public rally seeking votes for party nominees Rajesh Dwivedi from Akbarpur and Kuldip Bhadauria from Kanpur. In two days, this was her second rally in the region. She .

“The BJP’s empty promises won’t work. It has only benefited capitalists and is now trying to save them. This was revealed through the electoral bond scheme. Instead of supporting the BSP, these capitalists have donated to everyone. The party doesn’t trust capitalists to give them tickets,” she said.

The BSP chief said when BJP workers went to villages, they reminded people of free rations and sought votes for the BJP in name of this largesse. “Woh kehte hain tumne BJP ka namak khaya hai, isliye BJP ko vote do (remember the favour and repay BJP with your vote),” she said.

She said people should be aware that the ration was not provided free but funded by taxpayers’ money, so people should remember they don’t have any moral obligation to vote for the BJP.

While others send capitalists to the Rajya Sabha and Vidhan Parishad, the BSP sends common people to these places. “Like the Congress, BJP is also misusing central agencies. Due to BJP’s capitalist-oriented approach, they have neglected the development of Dalits, backwards, tribals, and Muslims,” she added.

Mayawati remarked that inflation had skyrocketed, and BJP completely failed to curb corruption. “People have already tested both the Congress and BJP, so they shouldn’t fall for their rhetoric anymore,” she emphasised.