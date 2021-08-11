Special drive on Saturdays for those waiting for second Covid vaccine dose

The state health and family welfare department has decided to organise a special vaccination drive on every Saturday (starting August 14) for those beneficiaries who are waiting for their second jab of Covid-19 vaccine.

Giving this information, additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said, “The state government is committed to giving thrust to the Covid vaccination drive across the state. It has been observed that a large number of people who have taken the first jab could not get the second as they lack time due to work. Some of them are unable to book the slot on CoWIN app for vaccination. The state government has decided to reserve Saturdays for the second dose.”

“Those who are waiting for the second dose can avail the services to get themselves fully vaccinated. On Saturdays, two-hours from 9 am to 11 am will be reserved for the people who have booked their slots for vaccination and after 11 am people can walk in at the vaccination centres to get the second jab even without booking the slot,” he said.

From Monday to Friday, Covid vaccination will be for both the first and second doses. The state government is working to get maximum vaccines from the Centre to give momentum to the vaccination drive,” Prasad added.

“The state government has also decided to vaccinate teaching staff, non- teaching staff and personnel involved in transportation of the school staff and students on priority. The workplace vaccination centres will be set up in the offices of basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) and district inspectors of schools (DIoSes) for the inoculation of teaching and non-teaching staff,” he said.

“The state government has already issued an order for the vaccination of foreigners staying in UP on a priority basis, while focused vaccination drive will be launched for the homeless and beggars soon,” Prasad added.

63 dists report zero fresh cases, UP logs 25 new cases

Twenty fresh Covid cases and one death were reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, according to the official data on Tuesday.

“There are a total 545 active Covid cases in the state. No fresh cases were reported in 63 districts while there were no active cases in nine districts,” said additional chief secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad.

Four cases each were reported from Prayagraj and Maharajganj, while two cases each came to fore from Varanasi and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts. One Covid death was reported in Prayagraj, he added. Prasad further said the recovery rate in Uttar Pradesh was 98.6% while daily positivity rate was 0.01%.

“Meanwhile, 2,06,178 Covid samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6.78 crore. On Monday, 8.76 lakh doses were administered taking the total doses administered so far to 5.44 crore,” he said.