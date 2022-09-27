Sportspersons in Uttar Pradesh to be recruited as civil police soon

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to recruit sportspersons as the civil police through the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

The information regarding the same would be released to aspirants soon, stated a press release of the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

The candidates would be evaluated on their skill in the sport with the minimum requirement for consideration being their participation certificate in any one of the sports (22 for men and 18 for women), and any one of the 8 levels specified by the UP Police, the release stated.

The provision has been made for 534 new recruits – 335 men and 199 women.

To further encourage candidates to enroll, the lower age limit of 18 years has been lowered by 2 years, and the higher age limit of 22 years has been increased by 5 years. Moreover, only those with a 12th graduation certificate from a recognised Indian educational board or any other equivalent qualification will be eligible for the post of constable, it said.

