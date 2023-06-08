Those who promised investments in U.P. are untraceable: Akhilesh

Targeting the BJP government over its investment claims in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday claimed that the investors, who promised to invest during the investors’ summit here, could not be traced now.

Samajwadi Party national chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file photo)

In a tweet in Hindi, which Akhilesh hashtagged #bewafa_Niveshak (unfaithful investors), he said: “In the Investors’ Summit, earlier, under the pressure of the BJP government, some investors went away saying ‘yes’, but now they are not being traced. The BJP government in UP is singing sadly… ‘Jaane kahan gaye woh log’. The officers are also singing and calling out to the investors… ‘Wada na tod, wada na tod’ (don’t break the promise).”

In Uttar Pradesh, Global Investors’ Summit was held in February this year after which the state government claimed that 10,000 investors showed up at the summit to make investments. It claimed to have received investment proposals worth more than ₹33.50 lakh crore, setting a new record in the country.

