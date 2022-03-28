Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

SP’s Sanjay Lathar becomes Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Parishad

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLC Sanjay Lathar has been recognised as the Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Parishad with effect from March 28
Samajwadi Party (SP) MLC Sanjay Lathar current tenure as MLC will end on May 22, 2022.
Published on Mar 28, 2022 10:38 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLC Sanjay Lathar will be the Leader of Opposition in the UP Vidhan Parishad according to a notification issued by secretary, upper house, Rajesh Singh here on Monday. The position had been lying vacant since the death of SP veteran Ahamad Hasan in February this year.

Lathar, according to the notification, has been recognised as the Leader of Opposition in the upper house with effect from March 28. Lathar’s current tenure as MLC will end on May 22, 2022.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has named its newly elected MLA Rajpal Baliyan as the legislature party leader in the UP assembly. Principal secretary, UP legislative assembly, Pradeep Kumar Dubey also issued a notification in this regard here on Monday.

